WANTED: Kildare brides-to-be needed for Say Yes To The Dress TV programme
**CALLING ALL BRIDES TO BE**
Are you a bride-to-be and struggling to find that perfect dress?
Look no further - Gok Wan is back and the casting team are currently looking for bubbly brides-to-be who want to feature in the show.
Interested in applying?
Just send an e-mail to brides@truenorth.tv today!
Applications need to be in early to be a part of filming which starts in September and October.
Encouraging everyone to apply, host Gok said: "Anyone can apply for Say Yes to the Dress - same-sex couples, themes wedding, traditional weddings, the full works.
"We're looking for absolutely everyone - brides of any background, any shape, any disability. As long as you're getting married you can apply!"
