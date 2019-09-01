Driver stopped doing 216% over speed limit near Naas facing massive €5k fine

Naas Road Policing Unit stopped a motorist driving at 173km/h in a 80km/h zone along the N7/M7 roadworks.

That’s over double the official limit for the area or 216.25% above.

The driver has been arrested and charged with dangerous driving. 

Gardaí noted that the penalty for this charge of dangerous driving is a fine up to €5,000 and a two-year disqualification.

“This driver ended up speeding their way to a potential disqualification,” gardaí tweeted. 

 