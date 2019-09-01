Johnstownbridge and Carbury local derby the standout tie as the draws for the Intermediate and Senior Football Championship are made

The Kildare Club Football Championships are down to the knockout stages after the Intermediate and Senior Draws were made in St.Conleths Park at the close of play last night.

In the Senior Championship Johnstownbridge and Carbury will meet for the second time this year in an eagerly awaited local derby while in a surprise to most Naas and Round Towers find themselves in the relegation semi-finals.

On the Intermediate side of things Sallins v Nurney and St.Kevins v Ballyteague look appealing ties on paper.

The Junior is down to the semi-finals stage with near neighbours Caragh and Robertstown colliding with Championship favourites Ballymore Eustace meeting Rathcoffey in the other game.

All dates and times are to be confirmed.

Joe Mallon Renault SFC

Pre Quarter-Finals

Moorefield v Clane

Castledermot v Eadestown

Confey v St. Laurences

Johnstownbridge v Carbury

Joe Mallon Renault SFC

Relegation Semi-Finals

Two Mile House v Round Towers

Naas v Raheens

Pittman Traffic IFC

Pre-Quarter Finals

Straffan v Rathangan

Sallins v Nurney

Kilcock v Milltown

St. Kevins v Ballyteague

Pittman Traffic IFC

Relegation Semi-Finals

Kill v Suncroft

Kilcullen v Ellistown

Tom Cross JFC

Semi-Finals

Caragh V Robertstown

Ballymore Eustace v Rathcoffey