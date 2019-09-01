Johnstownbridge and Carbury local derby the standout tie as the draws for the Intermediate and Senior Football Championship are made
The Kildare Club Football Championships are down to the knockout stages after the Intermediate and Senior Draws were made in St.Conleths Park at the close of play last night.
In the Senior Championship Johnstownbridge and Carbury will meet for the second time this year in an eagerly awaited local derby while in a surprise to most Naas and Round Towers find themselves in the relegation semi-finals.
On the Intermediate side of things Sallins v Nurney and St.Kevins v Ballyteague look appealing ties on paper.
The Junior is down to the semi-finals stage with near neighbours Caragh and Robertstown colliding with Championship favourites Ballymore Eustace meeting Rathcoffey in the other game.
All dates and times are to be confirmed.
Joe Mallon Renault SFC
Pre Quarter-Finals
Moorefield v Clane
Castledermot v Eadestown
Confey v St. Laurences
Johnstownbridge v Carbury
Joe Mallon Renault SFC
Relegation Semi-Finals
Two Mile House v Round Towers
Naas v Raheens
Pittman Traffic IFC
Pre-Quarter Finals
Straffan v Rathangan
Sallins v Nurney
Kilcock v Milltown
St. Kevins v Ballyteague
Pittman Traffic IFC
Relegation Semi-Finals
Kill v Suncroft
Kilcullen v Ellistown
Tom Cross JFC
Semi-Finals
Caragh V Robertstown
Ballymore Eustace v Rathcoffey
