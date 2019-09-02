Kildare Death Notices: Monday, 2 September, 2019

The death has occurred of Ann Bolger (née Nolan)

Abbeycourt, Castledermot, Kildare / Graiguecullen, Carlow



Formerly of Graiguecullen, Carlow. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Eddie, daughters Yvonne and Monique, son Craig, sons-in-law Ian and Noel, daughter-in-law-Sandra, grandchildren, brothers Michael, Jack, Billy and Tony, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and a large circle of friends.

MAY ANN REST IN PEACE

Reposing at her daughter Yvonne's residence, eircode R14A299, Abbeylands, Castledermot, from 6pm today, Sunday, with prayers on Monday evening at 8pm. Removal on Tuesday at 10.30am to The Church of The Assumption, Castledermot, arriving for Requiem Mass at 11am, followed by burial in Moone Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Tom Cummins

Ticknevin Lock, Carbury, Kildare



Formerly of An Post. Peacefully, at home, surrounded by his loving family. Loving husband of the late Trish. Deeply regretted by his loving family, son Jason, daughter Tanya, son in law Alan, daughter in law Anne-Marie, his adored grandchildren Rachel and Josh, brothers, sister, brothers in law, sisters in law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

May Tom Rest in Peace

Reposing at his home (eircode W91 DK53) this Tuesday (3rd Sept) from 2pm to 8pm with rosary at 8pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 1.30pm in the Holy Trinity Church, Derrinturn, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only, please, donations to Kildare Palliative Care, if desired. House private Wednesday, please.

The death has occurred of Mary (Peg) McCourt (née Toner)

Cleamore Terrace, Kildare Town, Kildare



Formerly of Athy and Castledermot. Peacefully at Lourdesville Nursing Home. Wife of the late Tom. Sadly missed by her loving sister Kathleen, brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Peg Rest In Peace

Reposing at McWey's Funeral Home, Abbey View, Kildare Town from 4pm on Monday with rosary at 8 o’clock. Removal on Tuesday morning at 10:30am to arrive at Saint Brigid's Parish Church, Kildare Town for requiem Mass at 11 o’clock. Burial afterwards in St. Conleth's Cemetery, Kildare town. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to “The Alzheimer’s Society of Ireland”. Donations box in church.

The death has occurred of Kathleen (Katie) O'Toole (née Dunne)

Kilmore, Enfield, Meath / Johnstownbridge, Kildare



Peacefully in the wonderful care of Judy & Staff at Parke House Nursing Home, Kilcock. Kathleen (Katie) loving wife of the late John (Jack) and dear mother of Bernadette (Holton), Paula (Cahalin), Karen (McGrath) and John. Sadly missed by her family, daughter-in-law, sons-in-law, 11 grandchildren, sister Mary (Steele), sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, neighbours, relatives and friends.

May She Rest In Peace

Reposing at William Ryan & Sons Funeral Home (W23 XC90) Church St., Kilcock on Monday from 5 pm to 8 pm. Rosary at 8 pm. Funeral Mass at 1.30 pm on Tuesday in St. Patrick's Church, Johnstownbridge, Enfield followed by burial in Broadford Cemetery.

House Private Please.

Family flowers only, donations if desired to a charity of your choice.

The death has occurred of James Power

Kilfane West, Thomastown, Kilkenny / Maynooth, Kildare



The death has taken place of James Power (NUI Maynooth), Kilfane West, Thomastown, Co Kilkenny, (R95C7D0) suddenly, at home, 31st August 2019.

Sadly missed by his loving sisters Mary and Clare (Berry), brother in law Niall, niece Emma, nephew David, aunts, uncles, cousins and many friends and colleagues.

Reposing at his residence from 4pm on Tuesday with Rosary and Vigil prayers at 9pm. Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 11am in St Kieran's Church, Tullaherin, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. House is private on Wednesday morning, please.

MAY JAMES REST IN PEACE

The death has occurred of Jarlath Semple

Kilbelin Drive, Newbridge, Kildare



Retired member of An Garda Síochána.

Peacefully, at Naas General Hospital, surrounded by his loving family.

Father of the late Hugh

Sadly missed by his loving wife Margaret, daughters Andrea and Edel, grandchildren Connor, Emma, James and Kelly, sons in law John and Dave, daughter-in-law Cecilia, sister Valerie, sisters in law, brothers in law, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Jarlath Rest In Peace.



Funeral Arrangements Later

The death has occurred of Geraldine BAILEY (née Weyers)

Kilcullen, Kildare



Bailey (nee Weyers) (Kilcullen and formerly of Port Elizabeth, South Africa) - Aug 30, 2019, (peacefully), at Naas General Hospital, Geraldine, beloved wife of Gary and dear mother of Tristan and Rosalie; Sadly missed by her loving husband, son, daughter, sister Patricia, brother-in-law Gerrit, sisters-in-law Portia and Anne, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Removal on Monday to the Church of the Sacred Heart and St. Brigid, Kilcullen arriving for 9.30am Mass. Funeral immediately afterwards to Newlands Cross Crematorium. House Private Please. Enquiries to Murphy Brothers Funeral Directors Church Lane, Naas Ph: 045 897397.

“May She Rest In Peace”