Blood drive commences in Clane this evening

A blood drive is set to take place in Clane later this evening.

The Irish Blood Transfusion Service is hosting the blood drive inn Clane GAA Hall, Prosperous Road from 3pm to 5pm, and then 7pm to 9pm this evening.

Those wishing to donate blood must be 18+ and donors must also bring along photo ID such as a passport or driver's licence with them to the clinic.

The Irish Blood Transfusion Service also recommends that donors eat something substantial and drink plenty of water before going to a clinic.

For more information visit www.giveblood.ie