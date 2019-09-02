Kildare Animal Foundation host Annual Dog Walk on Sunday next

Kildare Animal Foundation will host its annual DOG WALK on Sunday next, September 8 in the beautiful landscaped grounds of Castletown House, Celbridge.

"Meet in front of the main house at 12.15pm" said Michele Kennan, volunteer with KAF "Walk starts at 12.30 sharp. But note, all dogs must be kept on leads so the resident wild life will not be disturbed."

Michele added KAF volunteers will be collecting donations on the day. Persons with or without dogs are most welcome; the walk which crosses the magnificent grounds of Castletown will continue down to the river, and walkers can extend their route if they wish.

"Please join us for a lovely relaxed time in a stunning venue for a great cause!" concluded Michele. Meeting at 12.15pm on Sunday next at Celbridge House.

Kildare Animal Foundation is based at Lough Andy's House, South Green Road, Kildare Town, R51 5E00 and provides a safe haven for abused and neglected animals.

Their policy is "Every animal deserves to be happy, healthy and loved. We provide a safe haven to nurse animals back to health and find them good homes".





Open to the public daily from 2pm-4pm (closed on public holidays) E: info@animalfoundation.ie or phone

045-522 929 / 087 620 1270