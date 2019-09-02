Joy for Naas mum as she welcomes quads into the world - Johnny, Amelia, Layla and Grace

A Naas mum and her partner have welcomed quadruplets Johnny, Amelia, Layla and Grace into the world.

The tots were born at nearly 31 weeks on Friday, August 23.

Last month Ciara Flynn (34) from Naas and her fiance Shane Magee had gone public about their story of struggling to successfully conceive and how they underwent follicle stimulating hormone treatment in Tallaght Hospital.

Happy news emerged at the weekend from accounts manager Ciara, who lives in Mountrath, that she had the babies delivered by C-section at the Coombe Hospital in Dublin on August 23.

Speaking about her quads, Ciara said on her Facebook account: "Mammy, Daddy and all four babies are all doing amazing.

"We really have had the best week of our lives getting to know our new little family and having lots of cuddles and love.

"We still can't believe we have had four babies."

Ciara also said that partner Shane was adjusting very to his busy new role.

"Watching the 'Quad Father' with our three daughters and son has made me fall in love with him all over again.

"We feel like the luckiest people in the world."

Ciara also added: "Now we are off to have some more cuddles with our beautiful daughters and gorgeous son who melt our hearts already."

Ciara and Shane opened a Gofundme account to fundraise for the costs involved in raising the tots.