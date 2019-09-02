11 new homes planned for site beside the N7/M7 in Kill

Developers Glengolden Builders Limited, based in Straffan, have applied for planning permission for 11 new homes in Kill.

Being planned are two three-bedroom semi-detached dwelling houses, six two-bedroom terraced town houses and and three three-bedroom terraced town houses.

The proposals for a site at Four Seasons, Greenhills include car parking, bin stores, bicycle stores, boundary walls and associated fencing.

A new access road, boundary wall and footpath are also in the designs.

Permission was granted last year for the demolition of an existing single-storey house on the site.