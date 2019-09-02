11 new homes planned for site beside the N7/M7 in Kill

KildareNow reporter

Reporter:

KildareNow reporter

Email:

editor@kildarepost.com

Two Tipperary companies make Construction Top 50 CIF contractors list

Developers Glengolden Builders Limited, based in Straffan, have applied for planning permission for 11 new homes in Kill. 

Being planned are two three-bedroom semi-detached dwelling houses,  six  two-bedroom terraced town houses and and three three-bedroom terraced town houses.

The proposals for a site at Four Seasons, Greenhills include car parking, bin stores, bicycle stores, boundary walls and associated fencing.

A new access road, boundary wall and footpath are also in the designs.

Permission was granted last year for the demolition of an existing single-storey house on the site.