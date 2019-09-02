Decision to be made on 245 planned homes for Kildare Town on Wednesday

Kildare Co Council planners are due to make a decision on Wednesday on a total of 245 new homes for the Kildare Town area.

The proposed dwellings, all earmarked for Southgreen Road, are contained in three separate planning applications by developers Eurkon (Kildare) Ltd based in Harold's Cross in Dublin.

The first and second proposed developments comprise 99 property units and 96 property units respectively.

Also planned for each residential hub is a creche, outdoor amenity space, car parking spaces and a bike shelter.

The third proposed residential scheme is for 50 homes with 74 car parking spaces.

These applications have been in the planning process for over a year with the Council requesting further information on the plans.

The developers, Eurkon (Kildare) Limited was set up in September 2015 and the company's current director is 39-year-old Declan De Lacy who has been the director of 10 other Irish companies.

These proposed residential schemes are among a number of large planning applications - either approved or still pending - for the Kildare Town area.

The biggest proposed housing development is for 375 homes on the Magee Barracks site which is a Strategic Housing Development application and will be decided upon by An Bord Pleanála by mid-November.

The developer of this project is Ballymount Properties Ltd, based in Dublin and its directors are 39-year-old Patrick Kennedy who has an address in London and David Anthony Kennedy aged 41 who is based in Jersey.