Kildare Death Notices for today: Monday, 2 September, 2019

The death has occurred of Mary MALONE

92 Riverside Close, Carlow Town, Carlow / Maganey, Kildare



Mary Malone of 92 Riverview Close, Carlow and formerly of Barrow House, Maganey, Co Kildare, passed away at her home on August 31st, 2019. She will be sadly missed by her daughters Hazel and Chelsey, her 3 granddaughters Brooklyn, Alexis and Kenza, her father, her neighbours, extended family and friends.

May Mary Rest In Peace

Reposing at Carpenter Bros Funeral Home, Barrack St, Carlow from 4pm on Tuesday with Prayers at 8pm. Removal on Wednesday at 10.30am to The Holy Family Church, Askea, arriving for Funeral Mass on at 11am. Funeral afterwards to Newlands Cross Crematorium, Dublin for Service at 1.30pm.

The death has occurred of Sean Heffernan

St. Brigid's Tce., Sallins, Kildare



Heffernan, Sean, St. Brigid's Tce., Sallins, Co. Kildare, August 31st 2019, peacefully at The Mater Hospital, deeply regretted by his loving wife Mary, son John, daughter Karen, grandson Cian, brothers Tommy & James, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives & friends.

Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Reilly's Funeral Home, Woods House, Clane on Tuesday from 4-8pm, with prayers at 7pm. Removal on Wednesday at 10.30am to arrive at The Church of the Guardian Angels, Sallins for 11am Funeral Mass, followed by burial in Bodenstown Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Irish Kidney Foundation.

The death has occurred of Ronan Patrick Hever

Parklands, Maynooth, Kildare / Boyle, Roscommon



Hever, Ronan Patrick, Parklands, Maynooth, Co. Kildare & late of Boyle, Co. Roscommon, August 31st 2019, peacefully, surrounded by his loving family, at Connolly Hospital, Blanchardstown, following a tragic accident, deeply regretted by his loving wife Michelle (nee Kennedy), adored children Sinéad, James & Clodagh, mother Rita, brother Adrian, sister Dara, brother in law Shane, sisters in law Cathy, Eleanor & Gayl, nephews Paddy & Sean, niece Róisín, aunt Phyl, cousins and a wide circle of friends, Rest In Peace. Reposing at Reilly's Funeral Home, Leinster St., Maynooth on Tuesday from 4-8pm, with prayers at 7pm. Removal on Wednesday from his residence at 11.30am to arrive at St. Mary's Church, Maynooth for 12 noon funeral mass, followed by burial in Laraghbryan Cemetery, Maynooth.Family flowers only please.

"Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam"

The funeral mass can be streamed live on www.maynoothparish.org

The death has occurred of Marie MENTON (née Loughran)

Carbury, Kildare / Crumlin, Dublin



Menton, Marie 1st September 2019 (née Loughran), (Carbury and formerly of Crumlin) peacefully, at home, surrounded by her loving family; loving wife of John and much loved mother of John, Louise, Paul, Martina, Gavin, Damien and James. Marie will be very sadly missed by her loving husband, children, their partners, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family and her large circle of friends.

May she rest in peace

Reposing at her home (eircode W91D8P8) on Tuesday from 4pm to 7pm. Marie will also repose in the Brian McElroy Funeral Home, Crumlin Village on Wednesday from 5pm to 7pm. Funeral Mass on Thursday at 11.30am in St. Agnes’s Church, Crumlin Village and afterwards for burial in Palmerstown Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Jarlath Semple

Kilbelin Drive, Newbridge, Kildare



Retired member of An Garda Síochána. Peacefully, at Naas General Hospital, surrounded by his loving family. Father of the late Hugh. Sadly missed by his loving wife Margaret, daughters Andrea and Edel, grandchildren Connor, Emma, James and Kelly, sons-in-law John and Dave, daughter-in-law Cecilia, sister Valerie, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Jarlath Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Glennons Funeral Home, Eyre Street, Newbridge, on Tuesday between 4pm and 8 O'clock. Removal on Wednesday at 1.30pm, arriving at Mount Jerome Crematorium, Harold's Cross, Dublin, for Humanist Service at 3 O'clock. Family flowers, only. Donations, if desired, to the Friends of St. Brigid's Hospice, The Curragh. Donations box in the crematorium.