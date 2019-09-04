Kilcullen Gardaí appeal for information on house burglary in Gilltown area

Kilcullen Gardaí are appealing for information regarding a house burglary in the Gilltown area.

The house is believed to have been burgled between 6.45pm on Monday, September 2 and 9.15am on Tuesday, September 3.

A glass pane in the patio door was smashed to gain illegal entry and several rooms were ransacked during the break-in.

It is not yet known the full details of goods stolen.

Contact Kilcullen Gardaí at 045 481 212 with any information.