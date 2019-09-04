Kildare Death Notices for Wednesday, 4 September, 2019

The death has occurred of Gerry Kearns

Downings Nth., Prosperous, Kildare / Dublin



Kearns, Gerry, Downings Nth., Prosperous, Co. Kildare and late of Dublin, September 2nd 2019, peacefully at St. Francis Hospice, Blanchardstown, following an illness bravely borne, deeply regretted by his loving wife Susan, sons Mark, Steve & Lee, daughters in law Amanda, Lynne & Chantal, grandkids Luke, Katelyn, Zara & Lucy, mother-in-law Rose, father-in-law Mick, brother Patrick, sisters Patricia & Gin, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives & friends.

Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Reilly's Funeral Home, Prosperous on Wednesday from 4-8pm, with prayers at 7pm. Removal on Thursday at 10.30am to arrive at the Church of Our Lady & St. Joseph, Prosperous for 11am Funeral Mass, followed by cremation in Newlands Cross Crematorium. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Autism Ireland. House private please.

The death has occurred of Shelley McDonnell (née Lawler)

Avondale Drive, Athy, Kildare



Peacefully, at home. Wife of the Late Hugh. Sadly missed by her beloved daughters Jennifer, Laura, Paula and Edel, brothers Ted, Jim, John and P.J., sisters Bridín, Rita and Denise, sons-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, adored grandchildren Kate, Shane, Scott, Lynn, Julie, Tom, Emily and Jill, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.



Rest in Peace







Reposing at Rigney's Funeral Home, Athy from 6pm on Wednesday evening until the conclusion of prayers which begin at 8pm.

Removal from her residence at 1.30pm on Thursday afternoon to arrive at St. Michael's Parish Church, Athy for Requiem Mass at 2pm. Burial afterwards in St. Michael's New Cemetery, Athy. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to St. Brigid's Hospice, The Curragh. House private on Thursday please.

The death has occurred of Gordon O'Toole

24 Ardrew Court, Dun Brinn, Athy, Kildare / Tullow, Carlow



After a long illness. Son of the Late Laz. Devoted and loving father to Jason, David and Conor. Deeply regretted by his devoted partner Geraldine, mother Bridie, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews and a large circle of friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at Rigney's Funeral Home, Athy from 6pm on Thursday evening with Rosary at 8pm. Removal from his residence at 10.30am on Friday morning to arrive at St. Michael's Parish Church, Athy for Requiem Mass at 11am. Funeral afterwards to Newlands Cross Crematorium. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to The Friends of St. Brigid's Hospice, The Curragh. House private on Friday morning please.

The death has occurred of Christina Phillips (née Morrow)

17 Clonmullion, Athy, Kildare



Deeply regretted by her devoted husband Dominic, children Noel, Dominic, Demelza, Ross and Jason, sister Delia (Galway), brothers Bob (America) and John (England), daughters-in-law Ann, Shauna and Aisling, son-in-law Gerry, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, grandchildren Evan, Luke, Megan, Senan, Sophia, Mark, Aaron and Iona, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at her residence from 6pm on Tuesday evening. Rosary on Wednesday evening at 8pm. Removal at 10.30am on Thursday morning to arrive at St. Michael's Parish Church, Athy for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Michael's New Cemetery, Athy. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to The Palliative Care Team, St. Brigid's Hospice, The Curragh. House private Thursday morning please.

The death has occurred of Christina Foley Jakeman (née O'Neill)

Maynooth, Kildare / Lucan, Dublin / Old Leighlin, Carlow



FOLEY JAKEMAN, Christina (Chris Foley) (née O’Neill), (Maynooth, Co. Kildare and formerly of Esker, Lucan, Co. Dublin and Bawnree Old Leighlin, Co. Carlow) August 30th., 2019 (suddenly). Beloved wife of the late Seán Foley and Jim Jakeman and cherished mother of Helen, Linda, Mags, Robert and stepson Nick. Chris will be sadly missed by her loving family, sister Kathleen, brother Noel, her nine grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sons-in-law Trevor and Edward, intended daughter-in-law Karen, Nick’s partner Sue, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, her lifelong friend Peggy, relatives and friends.

May she rest in peace.

Reposing at her home from Tuesday evening (September 3rd.) from 6 o’c and Wednesday (September 4th.) with family in attendance between 7 o’c and 9 o’c. Removal on Thursday morning (September 5th) to St. Patrick’s Church, Esker, Lucan arriving for Requiem Mass at 11 o’c followed by burial in Donacomper Cemetery, Celbridge. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to a charity of your choice.

“Ar dheis Dé go raibh a h-anam dílis”

The death has occurred of Sean Heffernan

St. Brigid's Tce., Sallins, Kildare



Heffernan, Sean, St. Brigid's Tce., Sallins, Co. Kildare, August 31st 2019, peacefully at The Mater Hospital, deeply regretted by his loving wife Mary, son John, daughter Karen, grandson Cian, brothers Tommy & James, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives & friends.

Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Reilly's Funeral Home, Woods House, Clane on Tuesday from 4-8pm, with prayers at 7pm. Removal on Wednesday at 10.30am to arrive at The Church of the Guardian Angels, Sallins for 11am Funeral Mass, followed by burial in Bodenstown Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Irish Kidney Foundation.

The death has occurred of Ronan Patrick Hever

Parklands, Maynooth, Kildare / Boyle, Roscommon



Hever, Ronan Patrick, Parklands, Maynooth, Co. Kildare & late of Boyle, Co. Roscommon, August 31st 2019, peacefully, surrounded by his loving family, at Connolly Hospital, Blanchardstown, following a tragic accident, deeply regretted by his loving wife Michelle (nee Kennedy), adored children Sinéad, James & Clodagh, mother Rita, brother Adrian, sister Dara, brother-in-law Shane, sisters-in-law Cathy, Eleanor & Gayl, nephews Paddy & Sean, niece Róisín, aunt Phyl, cousins and a wide circle of friends.

Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Reilly's Funeral Home, Leinster St., Maynooth on Tuesday from 4-8pm, with prayers at 7pm. Removal on Wednesday from his residence at 11.30am to arrive at St. Mary's Church, Maynooth for 12 noon Funeral Mass, followed by burial in Laraghbryan Cemetery, Maynooth. Family flowers only please.

"Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam"

The Funeral Mass can be streamed live on www.maynoothparish.org

The death has occurred of Mary MALONE

92 Riverside Close, Carlow Town, Carlow / Maganey, Kildare



Mary Malone of 92 Riverview Close, Carlow and formerly of Barrow House, Maganey, Co Kildare, passed away at her home on August 31st, 2019. She will be sadly missed by her daughters Hazel and Chelsey, her 3 granddaughters Brooklyn, Alexis and Kenza, her father, her neighbours, extended family and friends.

May Mary Rest In Peace

Reposing at Carpenter Bros Funeral Home, Barrack St, Carlow from 4pm on Tuesday with Prayers at 8pm. Removal on Wednesday at 10.30am to The Holy Family Church, Askea, arriving for Funeral Mass on at 11am. Funeral afterwards to Newlands Cross Crematorium, Dublin for Service at 1.30pm.







