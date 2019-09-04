TRAFFIC: Delays persist on M7 following 5-car crash
The M7 northbound is still heavy past Junction 10 Naas South where a crash is being dealt with.
Earlier, up to five vehicles were involved in a collision near Johnstown Garden Centre.
The heaviest delays appear to be between Junction 10 and Junction 9.
Elsewhere, a crash on the M4 eastbound before Junction 6 Celbridge has been moved in to the hard shoulder.
Traffic remains heavy from before Junction 7 Maynooth on approach.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on