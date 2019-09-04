TRAFFIC: Tailbacks after collision on M4 eastbound near Celbridge
The scene of the collision. Photo: Dublin Fire Brigade
A crash on the M4 eastbound before Junction 6 Celbridge has been moved in to the hard shoulder.
Traffic remains heavy from before Junction 7 Maynooth on approach to the incident.
Earlier, photos from Dublin Fire Brigade showed traffic down to one lane as the scene was cordoned off with cones.
There appears to be a fuel spill at the scene which has been treated and made safe by Fire Services.
Kildare Fire Service, Dublin Fire Brigade and motorway services personnel are at the scene.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on