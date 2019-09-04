TRAFFIC: Tailbacks after collision on M4 eastbound near Celbridge

A crash on the M4 eastbound before Junction 6 Celbridge has been moved in to the hard shoulder.

Traffic remains heavy from before Junction 7 Maynooth on approach to the incident.

Earlier, photos from Dublin Fire Brigade showed traffic down to one lane as the scene was cordoned off with cones.

There appears to be a fuel spill at the scene which has been treated and made safe by Fire Services.

Kildare Fire Service, Dublin Fire Brigade and motorway services personnel are at the scene.





