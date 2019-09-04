Trading up?! Luxury home near Sallins with €3m price tag

Castlesize House in Sallins nestles on the banks of the River Liffey and is surrounded by 37 acres.

Castlesize is the home of former champion jockey Liam Ward who rode for Vincent O’Brien and led legendary racehorse Nijinsky to victory in 1968.

Castlesize is a massive 483sq m (5,200sq ft) in floor area with four large high-ceiling bedrooms, all with en suites.

Downstairs has elegant sitting room, study, library and dining room, kitchen, scullery, rear hall, utility room, office and boot room.



Coonan Property is handling the sale by auction in the Shelbourne Hotel, Dublin on October 9th with an advised minimum value (AMV) of €3 million.

To the rear of the house is a stable yard, with eight stables, plus numerous useful outbuildings.

There is also a second yard with dog kennels and a fuel shed.

Beside these, a walled garden has a central ornamental pond, plus a very charming and atmospheric tower house.

There is also a gate lodge, with a sitting room, kitchen and bedroom, guarding the tree-lined avenue and a two-bed gardener’s cottage too.