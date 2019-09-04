Cash stolen from till of well-known business in Naas earlier this week

Gardaí in Naas are appealing for information following a robbery in the town in which cash was stolen from a business’ cash register earlier this week.

It is understood that Tutty’s Handmade Shoes located at Riverbrook in Naas between 7.00pm on Sunday evening last and the following morning at 7am on Monday 2 September.

A quantity of cash was stolen from the till.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Gardaí in Naas.