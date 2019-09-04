Man in early forties shot number of times while in his car

Gardaí in Lucan are currently at scene of a shooting incident that occurred at Griffeen Glen Park, Lucan this afternoon Wednesday 4 September.

The incident is understood to have taken place at 1.50pm. A man in his early 40s was shot a number of times while in his car. He has been removed to Connolly Hospital Blanchardstown in a serious condition.

The road is currently closed and scene preserved. Investigations ongoing.