A busy year ahead at St Farnan’s Post Primary School in Prosperous

The management and teaching staff of St Farnan’s Post Primary School in Prosperous have had much to celebrate as the new school year commences. With an increased intake both in terms of their First Year cohort and in all years throughout the school, Principal Eddie Collins welcomed students from Prosperous and surrounding areas to the school last week.

The school has had a long tradition of excellence in terms of academic achievement, sporting success and community involvement. This year sees St. Farnan’s also celebrating continued valued links with the business world through its links with the Skills@Work Programme and SAP Ireland, Croí Laighean Credit Union and the Mini-Companies initiative.

An innovative Transition Year Programme has been introduced with a broad range of modules, educational trips and guest workshops planned which will see students engaged in a wide variety of activities including film making, coding, modern languages, heritage studies, fitness, well being, photography and driving. They have much to look forward to in the coming weeks with trips planned to Baysports in Athlone, the National Ploughing Championships and the National Transition Year Fair in Punchestown, to name but a few.

Another exciting development for the St. Farnan’s school community this coming year will be the hugely important cultural links established with the Riverbank Theatre in Newbridge.

The school and the Riverbank have planned a number of collaborative projects for the coming academic year, the first of which will see art work from some of our Senior Students featured in a truly exceptional photographic exhibition in the theatre’s McKenna Gallery entitled “In Transition”.

Curated by Ms. Gayle Richardson from the Art Department in St. Farnan’s, the exhibition will run in the Gallery from October 4th to 19th, with an official launch on October 7th.

The positive beginning to the new academic year follows on from a very happy Leaving Certificate results day in late August which saw both our 6th years and school staff very pleased with the grades received and the subsequent offers of third level places, apprenticeships, Post Leaving Cert offers and immediate employment options.

Among the smiling faces in the school was Sarah O’Rourke, who will be going to DCU to do primary teaching, Clodagh O’Leary who will be studying Irish and Geography in Maynooth University, Nathan Muldoon who will be studying Sports Science in UL and Max Baldwin, who will be doing Health & Performance Studies in UCD.

Other students are looking forward to commencing courses in a wide variety of disciplines including TV & Media, Creative Digital Media, Aeronautical Engineering and Law in institutes and colleges including IT Carlow, Griffith College, TU Dublin and the Ballyfermot College of Further Education.



Principal Eddie Collins reported that students were generally extremely pleased and that many had outstanding results with very high grades achieved in a wide range of subjects. “We are very proud of all of our students”, Mr. Collins explained, and he also highlighted the hard work of the school’s dedicated staff.

“We look forward to another very successful year and we very much value the important collaboration of the students, staff and families that make up our school community“.