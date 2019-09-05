Eadestown Family Field Day - Sunday, September 8

Next Sunday will see the 51st hosting of Eadestown Field Day at Punchestown Racecourse. Equestrian events commence sharply at 10am, with pony and gymkhana categories from young ages up to adults (see KildareNow on Friday for full programme details or Eadestown Field Day on Facebook). Run by a small parish committee in Eadestown, this field day presents a family day of entertainment with their tea tents and dog show huge events.

The real fun outside of pony events commences at 1pm with produce stalls, tea tents, 'good as new ' stalls, book stall, bottle stall, art exhibitions, wheel of fortune, monster raffle and much more.

Ann O'Sullivan of the organising committee stated there will be ongoing competitions running on the day, such as the Scarecrow Competition and themed art categories for children.

“Families or children can bring their handmade scarecrows to the event, over to the art tent where they will be judged on the day. We also have a children's art competition with this year's theme being a tree house or den. Again, children can bring their entries to the art tent, with their name and age clearly attached.”

Previous visitors to the Eadestown Field Day will know the tea tent offers home made confectionery and treats, along with teas and beverages. But perhaps one of the biggest draws at the event is the Dog Show. This usually begins around 2pm and includes Best Family Dog; Best Toy Dog Shiny Hair; Best Junior Handler; Waggiest Tail, etc. But the ultra dog competition is the Champions Supreme in Show Tom Jones Memorial.

“It's €5 a single entry or three entries for €12” said Ann “But you can enter your dog as often and in as many categories as you like”.

Marty Bohan of the committee also stated there's plenty of entertainment for children with face painting, golf putting, and the old fashioned toss a coin and win a goldfish, along with Henry Hippo and Hook a Duck games.

Eadestown Field Day Tea Tent is renowned for its homemade cookies

“Tuck Tuck rides are hugely popular with kiddies” said Ann O'Sullivan and they will be provided throughout the afternoon. Parking is free; all profits from Sunday's event will be donated to the local churches, the Church of the Immaculate Conception and St Colmcille's Church of Ireland. The monies are then distributed to various local projects/clubs.

“All support appreciated on Sunday” said Ann “It's a fab day out for all the family. Equestrian events kick off from 10am, with the family day events commencing from 1pm. See you there at Punchestown Racecourse on Sunday, 8 September!”