'A Day for Edel' to raise for funds for Sensational Kids

A Day for Edel' is hosting its second annual fundraiser on Saturday next, September 7, with all proceeds in aid of Sensational Kids. The charity event is hosted in honour of Newbridge mum, the late Edel Slicker (nee Delaney), a hugely popular mother of two who passed away in October 2017.

This year, the event will raise funds for an incredible local organisation, Sensational Kids, a social enterprise set up to provide affordable therapy services for children of all abilities.

Fondly remembered, the late Edel Slicker, RIP



As Sensational Kids is a not for profit organisation, it is dedicated to helping children reach their maximum potential through providing clinical services at as low a cost as possible.

Sensational Kids founder Karen Leigh, started out with a dream to make early intervention services such as speech and language therapy and occupational therapy affordable and accessible for children with additional needs.



Today Sensational Kids is an innovative, award winning social enterprise that has positively impacted the lives of over 5,700 children with additional needs throughout Ireland, saving their families over €1.3 million in therapy fees.



A Day for Edel promises to be an action packed day filled with lots of sports and fun for all the family.

There’s going to be a 5K, 10K, and a half marathon as well as a 3k buggy push (free entry).

The half marathon is due to start at 10.30am from The Rugby Club, (DFTC Pavillion). Lead cars and drivers are being provided by Crossings Toyota Naas on the Sallins Road who have staff volunteering and helping with event preparations.



The 5K (which is open to both runners and walkers) and 10K races start at 11am and all the races are chip timed by JustRuns Events.



Brian from Fitness4Life will provide a warm up and continue with fun aerobic sessions for the children throughout the duration of the race. The event promises not to disappoint with water and fueling stations and treats along the race route, a DJ, face painting, hot post-race food, and a medal for all registered participants.



There is a specially designed event t-shirt for the first 300 registered. Registration takes place online at: www.runireland.com/events/a-day-for-edel-2nd-edition/ and the entry fee is €20.