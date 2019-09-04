Ambulances and Fire Brigades unable to get through estate because of parked cars - Councillor

Councillor Brendan Weld has called for extra parking in an estate in Kilmeague to enable emergency vehicles to access houses.

The politician said that "due to the high volume of cars, currently the fire brigade and ambulance are unable to get through the

estate because the public road may be blocked."

Cllr Weld will raise the issue at the next meeting of Clane-Maynooth Municipal District held in Naas on Friday.

Another motion by Councillor Paul Ward called on vacant Kilcock courthouse to be used for a public or community facility.

He said: "Can this municipal district be advised if the council will contact the Department of Justice to avail of the opportunity as indicated by the Department of Justice for other public sector organisations to use the vacant courthouse in Kilcock for alternative public or community use."