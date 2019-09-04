Traffic diversions this weekend for Naas Wild Food Festival

Naas Wild Food Festival this weekend has led to Gardai putting Traffic Diversions in place.

Naas Gardai said: ”In order to facilitate the festival there will be no vehicle access to Poplar Square with traffic diversions in place during the times listed.

”Traffic will be diverted around Poplar Square using Wolf Tone Street and John’s Lane.

“The times of the diversions are:

“6.30pm to midnight on Friday the 6th of September;

“5pm to midnight on Saturday the 7th of September.”