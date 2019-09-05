6 units in Kildare shopping centre up for sale for €900k
Units at a Newbridge shopping centre have been brought to the market with a €900,000 guide price.
This is a reduction of €350,000, or 28%, from the €1.25m price which was quoted for it when it was offered for online auction last July, when it did not sell.
QRE real estate advisers is handling the sale of the properties comprising units 1, 3, 4, 5, 7 and 8 at The Court, Newbridge, Co Kildare, on behalf of a private investor.
Four of the units are generating a total annual rent of €154,373.
Unit 1 and Unit 3 are let to Permanent TSB at a combined annual rent of €122,500 with lease expiry in 2023. Unit 5, which extends to 516 sq ft, is let to Midland Office Supplies with a passing rent of €22,873 with lease expiry in 2022.
Unit 7, a first-floor office extending to 1,098 sq ft, is let to PJ Beirne and Associates at €9,000 per year.
QRE said there is potential to increase the current rent roll to €200,000 by letting the vacant ground floor retail unit which extends to 3,046 sq ft and the vacant office unit on the second floor, which extends to 430 sq ft.
