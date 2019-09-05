6 units in Kildare shopping centre up for sale for €900k

Units at a Newbridge shopping centre have been brought to the market with a €900,000 guide price.

This is a reduction of €350,000, or 28%, from the €1.25m price which was quoted for it when it was offered for online auction last July, when it did not sell.

QRE real estate advisers is handling the sale of the properties comprising units 1, 3, 4, 5, 7 and 8 at The Court, Newbridge, Co Kildare, on behalf of a private investor.

Four of the units are generating a total annual rent of €154,373.