Kildare Death Notices for Thursday, 5 September, 2019

The death has occurred of Anita Concannon (née Parkes)

Rusheen Woods, Knocknacarra, Galway / Claregalway, Galway / Leixlip, Kildare / Dromahair, Leitrim



Anita Concannon (nee Parkes), Rusheen Woods, Knocknacarra, Galway & formerly of Leixlip, Co Kildare and Dromahair, Leitrim.

September 4th 2019. Passed away peacefully. Sadly missed by her husband Padraic and family, Niall, Sheena, Derval, Tara and Aoife, daughter in law Helen, sons in law, Anthony, Morgan and Colm, grandchildren, brothers, sisters, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at St Anthony’s Room adjoining St John The Apostle Church, Knocknacarra (Eircode H91 W0H4), on this Friday, (September 6th) evening from 5.00 o'c. with Removal at 6.30 o'c. to adjoining church. Funeral Mass on Saturday (September 7th) at 11.00 o'c. with Burial afterwards in Claregalway Cemetery.

Family flowers only. Donations if desired to COPE Galway.

The death has occurred of Gerry Kearns

Downings Nth., Prosperous, Kildare / Dublin



Kearns, Gerry, Downings Nth., Prosperous, Co. Kildare and late of Dublin, September 2nd 2019, peacefully at St. Francis Hospice, Blanchardstown, following an illness bravely borne, deeply regretted by his loving wife Susan, sons Mark, Steve & Lee, daughters in law Amanda, Lynne & Chantal, grandkids Luke, Katelyn, Zara & Lucy, mother-in-law Rose, father-in-law Mick, brother Patrick, sisters Patricia & Gin, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives & friends.

Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Reilly's Funeral Home, Prosperous on Wednesday from 4-8pm, with prayers at 7pm. Removal on Thursday at 10.30am to arrive at the Church of Our Lady & St. Joseph, Prosperous for 11am Funeral Mass, followed by cremation in Newlands Cross Crematorium. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Autism Ireland. House private please.

The death has occurred of Shelley McDonnell (née Lawler)

Avondale Drive, Athy, Kildare



Peacefully, at home. Wife of the Late Hugh. Sadly missed by her beloved daughters Jennifer, Laura, Paula and Edel, brothers Ted, Jim, John and P.J., sisters Bridín, Rita and Denise, sons-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, adored grandchildren Kate, Shane, Scott, Lynn, Julie, Tom, Emily and Jill, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.



Rest in Peace







Reposing at Rigney's Funeral Home, Athy from 6pm on Wednesday evening until the conclusion of prayers which begin at 8pm.

Removal from her residence at 1.30pm on Thursday afternoon to arrive at St. Michael's Parish Church, Athy for Requiem Mass at 2pm. Burial afterwards in St. Michael's New Cemetery, Athy. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to St. Brigid's Hospice, The Curragh. House private on Thursday please.

The death has occurred of Gordon O'Toole

24 Ardrew Court, Dun Brinn, Athy, Kildare / Tullow, Carlow



After a long illness. Son of the Late Laz. Devoted and loving father to Jason, David and Conor. Deeply regretted by his devoted partner Geraldine, mother Bridie, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews and a large circle of friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at Rigney's Funeral Home, Athy from 6pm on Thursday evening with Rosary at 8pm. Removal from his residence at 10.30am on Friday morning to arrive at St. Michael's Parish Church, Athy for Requiem Mass at 11am. Funeral afterwards to Newlands Cross Crematorium. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to The Friends of St. Brigid's Hospice, The Curragh. House private on Friday morning please.

The death has occurred of Christina Phillips (née Morrow)

17 Clonmullion, Athy, Kildare



Deeply regretted by her devoted husband Dominic, children Noel, Dominic, Demelza, Ross and Jason, sister Delia (Galway), brothers Bob (America) and John (England), daughters-in-law Ann, Shauna and Aisling, son-in-law Gerry, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, grandchildren Evan, Luke, Megan, Senan, Sophia, Mark, Aaron and Iona, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at her residence from 6pm on Tuesday evening. Rosary on Wednesday evening at 8pm. Removal at 10.30am on Thursday morning to arrive at St. Michael's Parish Church, Athy for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Michael's New Cemetery, Athy. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to The Palliative Care Team, St. Brigid's Hospice, The Curragh. House private Thursday morning please.