Mostly dry with good sunny spells on the way for Co Kildare today

It's set to be a mostly dry, sunny day ahead for Co Kildare with top temperatures of 16 to 20 degrees expected, according to Met Eireann forecasters.

It will be dry at first tonight, but cloud will increase and outbreaks of rain and drizzle will spread from the northwest overnight in freshening west to southwest winds. Lows of 10 to 13 degrees.

Meanwhile tomorrow will see a damp start give way to drier conditions.

"On Friday damp, cloudy and breezy conditions in southern parts of Leinster will give way to the drier, brighter and sunnier conditions with just isolated showers extending from the north during the morning. Top temperatures of 15 to 18 degrees. Blustery west to southwest winds will veer northwest and moderate.

"Friday night: Coastal showers in the north and northwest, otherwise dry with long clear intervals. Lows of 7 to 11 degrees in light to moderate west to northwest breezes,"said forecasters for Met Eireann.