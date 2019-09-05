HOPE (D) holding memorial service in Athy next Tuesday to remember loved ones lost to suicide

This coming Tuesday 10 September is 'WORLD SUICIDE PREVENTION DAY' and Kildare Charity HOPE D will be holding its 9th Memorial service to honour & remember loved ones gone before their time.

The memorial service will take place at St Michael’s Church in Athy from 7.30pm next Tuesday, 10 September.

This is a poignant night as we come together to 'shine a light' on suicide prevention - a night where family, friends, church & community gather in unity acknowledging the struggle of mental health crisis, and offering the hand of support to each other as we work towards better health.

Hoped Charity wish to thank Fr Liam Rigney & the Pastoral council for holding the event this year in St Michael's Church, Athy. If anyone who lives in the area would like to get involved, please PM HOPE D on Facebook, or contact Athy Parish Office.

All are welcome to attend the memorial service.