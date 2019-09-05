Serious overcrowding at Naas Hospital with 32 patients on trolleys today

There are currently 32 patients receiving treatment on trolleys at Naas General Hospital today, making it the second busiest hospital in the Eastern region after the Mater Misercordiea University Hospital at 39 patients on trolleys.

It is understood that 28 patients are receiving treatment in the emergency department and 4 patients are on wards elsewhere at the Kildare facility today according to the INMO's Trolley Watch figures.

Nationwide there are 504 admitted patients are waiting for beds today, according to today’s INMO Trolley Watch. 361 are waiting in the emergency department, while 143 are in wards elsewhere in the hospital.

The worst-hit hospitals today are: University Hospital Limerick at 66, University Hospital Galway at 55, and University Hospital Waterford at 43.

The INMO Trolley Watch counts the number of patients who have been admitted to acute hospitals, but who are waiting for a free bed.

These patients are often being treated on trolleys in corridors, but they may also be on chairs, in waiting rooms, or simply wherever there’s space.