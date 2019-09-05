Gardaí investigating after two homes burgled in Straffan

Gardaí in Straffan are investigating after two homes in the same housing estate were burgled last week.

On Wednesday, 28 August a property at Wheatfield Upper Ardclough in Straffan was broken into at around 2am. A second neighbouring property was also burgled at around 2.10am.

It is understood that four men were seen running from the housing estate and that they may have fled in a transit van.

Anyone with information is asked to call Gardaí in Straffan.