Naas Hurling are holding their Annual Golf Classic in Craddockstown Golf Club later this month.

The event takes place on Thursday, September 19th.

The 4-Ball Scramble is being held as a fundraiser for the Minor, Under 21, Junior, Intermediate & Senior teams.

Please support and share with friends.

The cost is €240 per team and Goodie Bag, Burger and Steak afterwards at Naas GAA.