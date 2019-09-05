GAA club pays tribute to young member who dies tragically

Nurney GAA Club has paid tribute to a member who has passed away aged in his 20s.

Tragic Pat Kelly, who is well known and very popular in the village, played for the Club for several years.

In a short statement on Nurney GAA Facebook page, the Club extended its condolences to the Kelly family.

The message said: "It is with deep regret that we announce the untimely passing of our former underage and adult player Pat Kelly.

"Our deepest sympathies are with the Kelly Family at this time.

"You are all in our thoughts and prayers at this most difficult time.

"Ar dheis De go raibh a anam."