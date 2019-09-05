Newbridge Salon Eternal Flair takes home award for 'Best Hair & Beauty Salon'

Newbridge Salon Eternal Flair took home the award for “Best Hair and Beauty Salon “ at the prestigious Irish Hair & Beauty Awards, which was attened by hundreds of professionals from across the country’s Hair & Beauty sector when they gathered on Sunday 25 August at Crowne Plaza Dublin to celebrate their success .

The awards showcased Hair salons, individuals , barbers , training schools amongst others. The Irish Hair and Beauty industry is a growing sector and these awards were dedicated to those who promote excellence,set the trends and turn our dream looks into reality .

The competition was fierce but Eternal Flair won the Best Hair & Beauty salon category and took the trophy home. Owner Sarah Cummins who is also 36 weeks pregnant was worried her waters would break with the excitement, said:

“It’s all thanks to our clients that we reached the finals as its down to the public vote so a massive thank you to our loyal clients.Then we submit our work and mystery clients can come in and check us out but thanks to my amazing team of stylists, Beauticians & MUA’s who offer 5 star service and work extremely hard we met expectations and took home the award. We have reached the finals for the past 4 years taking home awards every year which includes Best Team, Best Customer service & Junior of the Year which is amazing but for me being 13 years in business, dedicating so much of my time, growing the salon year on year the one this was the award I really wanted."

Owner Sarah Cummins was delighted to receive the award

“It's such a great achievement and being in business is not easy with plenty of highs and lows so to be acknowledge by this award means so much to myself & the team at Eternal Flair,”she added.

Eternal Flair is having a great year for awards this year, At the Hair & Beauty awards one of their trainee stylists Scott Branigan made the top 10 in Ireland for “junior Of The Year “ Another One of their trainees Tara Mole has also reached the finals of The IHF star team after under going some tough rounds showcasing her incredible work she has made the top 16 in Ireland, and the winners will be announced in November at the Irish Hair Federation award ceremony .

Eternal Flair are extension specialists and hold a Gold Salon award for Great lengths Hair extensions, it is the only salon in Kildare with this status and not many in Ireland have it so it's a great achievement.

One of Eternal Flairs extension specialists Megan Evans has reached the Great Lengths finals which are being held in Dublin this September for a Longer look she created using Great Lengths. A couple members of the team are also entering the Alfaparf awards this October.

The very best of luck to Tara, Megan and all the team. Eternal Flair is situated in Curragh Grange Newbridge Co.Kildare.

