Kildare Death Notices for Friday, 6 September, 2019

The death has occurred of Pat Kelly

Sillott, Kildare Town, Kildare



Funeral Arrangements Later

The death has occurred of Ademidun (Ade) Adeleke

Ottomy Avenue, Clane, Kildare



Adeleke, Ademidun (Ade), Ottomy Avenue, Clane, Co. Kildare, September 3rd 2019, suddenly, deeply regretted by his loving parents Bayo & Nike, sister Eniola, brother Holly, grandparents, aunts, uncles, cousins, extended family & a wide circle of friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at Reilly's Funeral Home, Woods House, Clane on Friday from 4pm to 8pm, with prayers at 7pm. Removal on Saturday morning at 10am to arrive at Clane Parish Church for 10.30am Funeral Service, followed by burial in Mainham Cemetery, Clane. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to a family cause. Donation box in funeral home and church. House private please.

For all enquiries please contact Oliver Reilly Funeral Directors on 045868230.

The death has occurred of Gerard Hopper

Leixlip, Kildare



HOPPER (Leixlip, Co. Kildare and late of E.S.B.) September 5th 2019 (peacefully) in the loving care of the staff at Ryevale Nursing Home. Gerard, beloved husband of Mary, dear father of Louise and Niamh, a devoted grandfather to Jessica, Jack and James and brother of Martin Anthony, Tomás, Anne, Geraldine and the late Marian; Sadly missed by his loving wife, daughters, grandchildren, sons-in-law Dermot and Alan, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, relatives and friends.

May he rest in peace

Reposing at Cunningham’s Funeral Home, Ardclough Road, Celbridge on Friday evening (Sept. 6th) from 7.00pm to 8.00pm. Removal to the Church of Our Lady’s Nativity, Leixlip on Saturday morning (Sept. 7th) arriving for Requiem Mass at 11.00am followed by cremation at Newland’s Cross Crematorium. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to the Alzheimer Society of Ireland.

The death has occurred of Sean Murphy

Milltown, Kildare



Peacefully at Naas Hospital surrounded by his loving family. Sadly missed by his loving wife Veronica, daughters Liz, Helen, Fiona and Majella, son Jim, sons-in-law Gerry, David, Eoin and Johnny, daughter-in-law Sharon, grandchildren, brother Peter, sister Stacia, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Sean Rest In Peace.

Reposing at his family home from 6pm on Thursday with Rosary at 8 O'clock. Reposing there from midday on Friday. Removal on Friday evening at 7.30pm, arriving at St. Brigid's Church, Milltown, at 8 O'clock. Funeral Mass on Saturday at 11am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers, only. Donations, if desired, to the Friends of Naas General Hospital. Donations box in the church.

The death has occurred of Anita Concannon (née Parkes)

Rusheen Woods, Knocknacarra, Galway / Claregalway, Galway / Leixlip, Kildare / Dromahair, Leitrim



Anita Concannon (nee Parkes), Rusheen Woods, Knocknacarra, Galway & formerly of Leixlip, Co Kildare and Dromahair, Leitrim.

September 4th 2019. Passed away peacefully. Sadly missed by her husband Padraic and family, Niall, Sheena, Derval, Tara and Aoife, daughter in law Helen, sons in law, Anthony, Morgan and Colm, grandchildren, brothers, sisters, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at St Anthony’s Room adjoining St John The Apostle Church, Knocknacarra (Eircode H91 W0H4), on this Friday, (September 6th) evening from 5.00 o'c. with Removal at 6.30 o'c. to adjoining church. Funeral Mass on Saturday (September 7th) at 11.00 o'c. with Burial afterwards in Claregalway Cemetery.

Family flowers only. Donations if desired to COPE Galway.