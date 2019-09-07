Junior Cert results delay to affect over 2,000 Kildare students

Thousands of Kildare students who sat their Junior Certificate examinations last June will not receive their results until October 4, the State Examinations Commission has confirmed.

The results were due in mid-September as has been the norm in other years, but the SEC confirmed on Monday that results day was being put off for two weeks later than usual.

The State Examinations Commission says the delay is due to an additional workload caused by the reconfiguration of this year's Leaving Certificate examinations.

Those changes were introduced in order to speed up procedures for students who have appealed the results of their Leaving Certificate exams. The SEC says that a delay to the issuing of the Junior Certificate results is necessary to allow them to prioritise this work.

In a statement, the National Association of Principals and Deputy Principals said that it ‘acknowledges the understandable disappointment that students and parents may feel’ by the fact that this year’s Junior Certificate results will be delayed until 4 October.

“However, we welcome the fact that clarity has now been brought to this issue, and in particular that the results will now be available on a Friday. Distributing results at the end of the school week will give students and schools additional time and space to assess the results and allow teachers to give students any extra support they require,” they said.

It is understood that around 2,500 students from Kildare sat their Junior Certificate exams in June.

Speaking to the KildareNow, Principal at St Conleth’s Community College in Newbridge, Patricia O’Brien said: “We think it’s actually great that students will get their results on a Friday instead of a weekday, which is good for students and their families as they can celebrate and process their results during the weekend.”

Ms O’Brien added: “We’re hoping that next year and in the coming years that the results day will go back to early September, it’s really just to allow for the new changes to the Senior Cycle this year.”

Junior Certificate students can still expect to collect their results at their school on Friday 4 October and students can also access their results online at www.examinations.ie