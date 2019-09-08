Newbridge Parish to celebrate Culture Night with an evening of ‘Poetry to Make You Think’ on September 20

Newbridge Parish will mark Culture Night for the first time this year with an evening of poetry to make you think.

The event will take place in the newly refurbished Parish Centre on Station Road, Newbridge, on Culture Night, which this year falls on Friday 20 September.

The evening of poetry, which is being organised by the Parish Pastoral Council, will feature some well known poets including Seamus Heaney, WB Yeats, Mary Oliver, Gerard Manley Hopkins, Warsaw Shire, Emily Dickinson and Drew Dillinger.

The poems will be read by a selection of voices including Bishop Denis Nulty, Bishop of Kildare and Leighlin, Father Paul Dempsey, Parish Priest, as well as some other well-known voices from the town including award winning local writer and playwright Margaret Rowe-Kane, and award winning poets Desmond Egan and Emma Tobin.

Local composer Padraig Meredith will be providing a musical interlude to the evening with some of his own compositions.

Commenting on the event Brenda Drumm, Chairperson of Newbridge Parish Pastoral Council, said, “We are delighted to be celebrating Culture Night for the first time this year. Faith and culture go hand in hand and this annual nationwide night of culture offers a perfect opportunity to the parish to be involved and to share poems about faith and life.

“We have a great selection of poets and poetry from the past and the present addressing issues such as love and loss, climate justice, peace in our world and the plight of migrants and refugees. We are delighted to have two award winning local poets with us and we look forward to hearing their modern poetry as well as hearing some poems familiar from our childhood.”

The parish poetry event, one of a number taking place in Newbridge on Culture Night, will begin at 7.30pm and finish at 9.00pm. All are welcome on a first come, first served basis.