Celbridge Camera Club (CCC) running course for Beginners

Celbridge Camera Club (CCC) will be starting back on Monday at 8pm in the Slip Hall, Celbridge, which is beside the Church of Ireland at Castletown Gates.

The club will run a Beginners Course with dates yet to be decided, and it will be possible to sign up for this course in the club from Monday 9th onwards.

You do not have to be a member to sign up for the Beginners Course.

Through out the year the Club will have guest speakers and we run tutorials on how to enhance your photos and improve your photography skills.

We have in-club competitions at novice, intermediate and advanced levels. We also compete at national level.

CCC is one of the largest, longest established and most successful Camera Clubs in Ireland and new members are always welcome.

See the club website, www.celbridgecameraclub.net for further details on the club.