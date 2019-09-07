Garda appeal after thieves smash tills and take cash from Lidl store in Clonee

Gardaí at Dunboyne are appealing for witnesses to a robbery which occurred on Thursday evening at Lidl, Clonee.

At 8.40pm two males ran into the shop, one was carrying a hammer and one carrying a hatchet.

They smashed open the tills at the checkouts and took a quantity of cash.

The culprits ran from the shop and left in a Ford Mondeo car which waited outside and which was driven by a third male.

Investigating Gardaí are appealing to any witnesses who have not yet come forward to please do so.

They are also seeking anybody with dash cam footage that might have captured the culprits entering or leaving the premises and/or the Ford Mondeo driving in the area.

Please contact Dunboyne Garda Station on 01-8252211 or Ashbourne Garda Station 01-8010600 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800-666-111.

