Man charged with hijacking car of female motorist in north Kildare

A 51-year-old man was arrested on Thursday in relation to a hijacking incident involving a female motorist in Enfield last March.

The incident happened in Moyfenrath estate in the town on the morning of March 6.

A Garda spokesman said: "Following Garda investigations into this incident and on receipt of directions from the Director of Public Prosecutions, a 51-year-old man was arrested [on Thursday morning] and taken to Trim District Court where he was charged with that hijacking incident and also three other attempted hijacking incidents in Enfield.

"He was remanded in custody to appear at Cloverhill District Court next week."

The woman was not physically injured in the incident.

She had pulled in at the Moyfenrath housing estate in Enfield town where she was going to park while awaiting a lift in another car.