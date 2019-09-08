Road in Kilcullen to close for 3 weeks to facilitate works

Kildare County Council has announced that the L6074 Logstown, Kilcullen (from R448 Junction to R412 Junction) will be closed for a period of three weeks to facilitate works.

The works commence on Monday, 16 September and will take place daily from 8am to 6pm for three weeks.

A traffic management system will be in place for the duration of the works, with diversions and local access only for three weeks.