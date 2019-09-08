Council has prepared detailed plans to improve safety at busy junction

Kildare County Council has prepared details plans to improve the junction at 'Dagweld Cross'.

Councillor Brendan Weld had asked the Council what plans it had to implement safety measures at the junction between Properous and Allenwood "due to the high level of accidents".

The Council said that an outline costing for safety improvements at this junction has been prepared.

The issue was raised at the Clane / Maynooth Municipal District meeting on Friday.

Officials added: "The work outline includes resurfacing, anti-skid surfacing on approaches, improved road markings, improved signage and sight-line clearance along the R403 approaching this junction, which would include a land acquisition requirement, tree clearance, boundary works and services diversions."

The Council added: "The Roads, Transportation and Public Safety Department has made a submission to An Bord Pleanála with regard to this junction, and other roads/junctions, on the impact of the proposed haul routes of the Drehid Strategic Infrastructure Development proposal.

"The outcome of the Bord’s Oral Hearing is awaited."