Volunteers needed to support Foróige throughout Kildare and West Wicklow

Volunteers are needed to support Foróige throughout Kildare and West Wicklow.

Foróige seeks to involve suitable adult volunteers who share values and interest in youth development.

Foróige in Kildare is looking for adults (18+) who are interested in supporting Foróige enable young people to involve themselves consciously and actively in their development and in the development of society.

Foróige’s Drug Prevention & Education Initiative covers Kildare and West Wicklow and works to reduce or delay drug use among young people. This is achieved through various interventions directly with young people, families and communities.

There are different projects to get involved with as a volunteer locally and nationally. Some of the upcoming projects include X-Hale Smoking Prevention Programme, Health & Safety Wellbeing Programme and Young Person Support Programme.

The X-Hale Smoking Prevention Programme is an initiative of the Irish Cancer Society, The initiative supports youth groups to spread the word about the dangers of smoking online and in their community by creating a short film that encourages young people to be smoke free.

Foróige’s Health & Wellbeing Programme Be Healthy, Be Happy aims to enable young people to take charge of their health and well-being in order to enhance the quality of their lives to develop strengths and assets in the areas of physical, mental, social and spiritual health.

The Young Person Support Programme is a 10 week programme, devised by the National Family Support Network to support young people living with substance misuse issues, to develop improved awareness and understanding of the challenges they face and identify positive ways to cope in a supportive and non-judgemental environment.

Foróige seeks to ensure all volunteers in the organisation feel equipped for their role, and have opportunities to develop their skills; with benefits for Foróige and the volunteer’s personal development. All new volunteers will be provided with the appropriate induction training and will be required to complete a Garda vetting and application process.

Though volunteers and paid staff may have different roles, they are considered partners in achieving the organisation’s purpose and should work together in that spirit. To find out more about volunteering or to become a volunteer please contact Darren on 086-795 3215 or by emailing darren.shanahan@foroige.ie.