51st Eadestown Field Day Annual Horse and Pony Show

It's renowned as one of the best field day/parish fetes in the county with a mega afternoon of family fun, kiddies' challenges, with all the traditional fun of a fete including the wheel of fortune, brick a brac stalls, bottle and book stalls, art exhibition, kiddies art plus a scarecrow design competition. Add to that the produce stall and a tea tent that could cater for the return of HRH, Queen Elizabeth 11........

But what makes Eadestown extra special is the horse and pony events ongoing throughout the day. Equestrian sports are not for everyone but Kildare has a strong tradition in the sport. On Sunday, you'll see tots, children and teens from Kildare Hunt Pony Club and beyond display their talents at Punchestown Racecourse where events commence from 10am.

See full listing below:

PONY RING 1 – Starts 10am, Event Fee

Event 1 Clear Round Jumping 60/70cm (10am to 12pm) Pay Starter €7

Rosettes for Clear Round

Event 2 Mini (70cm) 12pm 1st – Rosettes €10

Event 3 Midi (80cm) 1st – Rosettes €10

Event 4 Maxi (90cm) 1st – Rosettes €10

PONY RING 2 – Starts 10am

Event 5 Under 17yrs Performance Working Hunter Pony less than 153cm €10

(Max Jump Height 90cm)

Trophies 1st, 2nd and 3rd; Rosettes 4th, 5th and 6th

Sponsored by South County Dublin Junior Hunt

Event 6 Under 12yrs Performance Working Hunter Pony less than 153cm

(Max Jump Height 70cm) €10

Trophies 1st, 2nd and 3rd; Rosettes 4th, 5th and 6th

Sponsored by South County Dublin Junior Hunt

Event 7 Performance Working Hunter Championship (1st&2nd in events 5&6)

1st Champion Rosette – 2nd Reserve Champion Rosette

For Sean Creighton Memorial Cup

Event 8 Under 12yrs Equitation jumping judged on riders performance €10

(Max Jump Height 70cm)

Prizes in kind and Rosettes



Event 9 12-17yrs Equitation Jumping (judged on riders performance) €10

(Max Jump Height 70cm)

Prizes in kind and Rosettes



PONY RING 3 – Starts 10.30am

Event 10 4 years and under Lead Rein (Led by an adult) €10

Prizes in Kind – Rosettes 1st – 6th – Sweets for All

This class will be split if there is a large entry

Event 11 6yrs and Under Lead Rein (Led by an adult) €10

Prizes in Kind – Rosettes 1st – 6th – Sweets for All

Event 12 6yrs and Older Lead Rein (Led by an adult) €10

Prizes in Kind – Rosettes 1st – 6th – Sweets for All

Event 13 Fancy Dress €10

Members of Kildare Hunt Pony Club competing at a previous event at Eadestown Annual Field Day. Photo Aishling Conway

PONY RING 4 – Starts at 10am Event Fee

Event 14 7yrs and Under First Ridden €10

Prizes in Kind – Rosettes 1st – 6th

Event 15 8yrs and Older First Ridden €10

Prizes in Kind – Rosettes 1st – 6th

Event 16 Family Pony (Suitability of Pony/Rider) €10

Rosettes 1st – 6th

Event 17 Equitation Class Under 12yrs (judged on rider’s performance

no jumping) Prizes in Kind – Rosettes 1st – 6th €10

Event 18 Equitation Class 12-17yrs (judged on rider’s performance no

jumping) €10

Prizes in Kind – Rosettes 1st – 4th

Event Fee

PONY RING 5 – Starts at 10am

Event 19 Clear Round Cross Poles (10am – 12pm) €7 Rosettes for Clear Round – Pay Starter

Event 20 Perfect Ponies Class – Lead Rein – Riders under 9 – some small €10 Obstacles – Judged on suitability and performance of Pony/Rider

Prizes in Kind – Rosettes 1st – 6th

Event 20 Event 21 Cradle Stakes – Riders under 12yrs – small fences – no lead rein ponies €10 Prizes in Kind – Rosettes 1st – 6th – Sweets for All

Event 22 Handy Hunter – Riders – No Age Limit €10

Prizes - 1st – 6th Rosettes

HORSES RING 1 – Starts 10am (All classes unregistered and entries at the ring)

Event 23 Newcomers Class (up to 11am) €15

Prizes - 1st – Rosettes

Event 24 70cm (start at 11am) €15 Prizes - 1st – Rosettes

Event 25 80cm €15

Prizes - 1st – Rosettes

Event 26 90cm €15

Prizes - 1st – Rosettes

Event 27 1.00 Meter

Prizes - 1st – Rosettes

For all competitors in Horse Ring Events 22 – 27 €10

2nd Entry for same Riders and Horse Combination

NOTE: AGE 01/01/2019 FOR ALL CLASSES - FIND US ON FACEBOOK



