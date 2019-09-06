Fancy taking up set dancing? Or music lessons?

Are you interested in taking up a new hobby, like set dancing?

Or music?

Classes resume for both next week in Donard Hall, a spot renowned for set dancing and trad music over the decades.

See some of Donard set dancers here at Hollywood Fair last month

Mrs Brigid Whittle invites dancers and music lovers from across Co Kildare and West Wicklow to come and join them next week at Donard Hall when classes commence.

At 8.30pm on Monday, September 9, set dancing classes commence, beginners and experienced equally welcome.

Music classes will start at 8pm on Thursday, September 12.

"From age 8 to 98, you'd be most welcome, all ages or abilities are acceptable!" said Mrs Whittle.