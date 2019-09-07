Senior Football Championship Previews- Athy, Celbridge, Sarsfields and Maynooth await as the business end of the season gets into vogue

Joe Mallon Renault Senior Football Championship Pre-Quarter Finals

Saturday 7th September

Venue- St.Conleths Park : Castledermot V Eadestown, 4pm

Rewind the clock back about 12 months and these two teams were in a very different situation as they both fought off Leixlip and Clane respectively as they claimed victories in the Relegation Semi-Finals.

Its quite the turnaround and for Eadestown its especially satisfying after fighting off the drop in the last three seasons.

A six point victory over Two Mile House secured that fate and they proved to be competitive without ever threatening to win against Moorefield and Sarsfields.

There is a good group of young players coming through at the club and with the Bolton brothers steering the ship they are in decent shape and they will see this as a real chance.

Castledermot emerged from their group with two wins from three including a major scalp against League Champions Naas.

Another win against St.Laurences followed last weekend as those two teams in particular really struggled against the South Kildare’s side organised style of play.

They bring players back in defence but in the likes David Keating, Gavin Keating and Emmet O’Keefe can all score up top while Gavin Farrell is playing great stuff in the middle of the field.

Eadestown have a couple of young nippy forwards in the likes of Conor McCarthy, Conor Doherty and Eoin Conneff but in their first meeting at Senior Level Castledermot have the ability to shut them down and secure an overdue place in the Quarter-Finals.

Verdict Castledermot

Venue- St.Conleths Park, Clane V Moorefield, 5.45pm

In many cases there is two teams here that not many would have expected to see but for very different reasons.

A defeat at the hands of arch rivals Sarsfields means back to back County Champions Moorefield have had to endure the scenic route to get back to their desired destination while for only the second time in six years Clane are away from the tightrope of the Relegation battle.

Clane achieved a fine win over Round Towers last weekend with a goal from Shane O’Sullivan and eight points from Danny Egan sealing their safety.

O’Sullivan is a fine case of point of where the side is at the moment as along with Sam McCormack and James Behan they have three forwards who only finished School a couple of months ago in what is a very young team.

No doubt they are a coming team as they are making great strides at underage level but whether they can win this evening is a whole different matter altogether.

Clane boss Sean O’Dea would have had nightmares when he heard Moorefield come out in the draw as it would have brought back memories of his first spell of manager when the Moores beat them after a replay in both 2013 and 2014.

Of course Moorefield are a different animal now and while not setting the world alight they are easing themselves into this year’s campaign.

The Sarsfields loss was a setback but they got back on the road against Eadestown and Two Mile House where Niall Hurley Lynch rediscovered his form of a couple of seasons ago and Adam Tyrrell continues to shine.

Eanna O’Connor and James Murray have sat out the last few games but Ross Glavin confirmed a few weeks ago that they weren’t too much of a worry so the likelihood is that they will be back in action today and what a boost to the Newbridge team they will be.

Clane have the ability to put it up to Moorefield but the Moores have too much experience and squad depth to be shocked and they should come through in what would set up a barnstorming last eight next weekend.

Verdict Moorefield

SUNDAY 8th of September

Confey V St Laurence’s, Venue: St Conleths Park, 2pm

Confey and St.Laurences kick off another double header of action in St.Conleths Park on Sunday afternoon.

Confey finished with two wins from their group while Laurences had to be content with a sole success over Naas.

Confey started like a house on fire with a very impressive victory over League Finalists Carbury which was soon followed up by a narrow success over Raheens.

It all meant that they went into a game against Celbridge last weekend looking for a place in the Quarter-Finals but the wheels fell off as Paul Curran’s Celbridge side hit them for 3-7 without reply and as a result they were always chasing from that point on.

It may be a case of whether Confey can get that setback out of their system in just a week though and they will hope the likes of free taker Niall Carney, Kildare star David Slattery and James Gately can kick them to victory.

On the other side the Larries performances have been very mixed to say the least.

They threw away a sizeable lead against Maynooth in Round 1 before beating Naas in great style but then they put in a very ordinary performance against Castledermot.

Brian Kelly’s team only scored eight points against Castledermot last weekend and that was largely determined by Padraig Fogarty being marked out of the game.

It was no coincidence that Fogarty was on fire when Larries defeated Naas and if they can get their marquee forward enough ball and Adam Steed and the O’Neill brothers can chip in well then Laurences can claim victory but it will be no shock whichever way this goes.

Verdict St.Laurences

Carbury V Johnstownbridge, Venue: St Conleths Park, 3.45pm

It’s a case of leaving the best to last with local rivals Johnstownbridge and Carbury coming together for the third time this year.

Thus far its 2-0 in favour of the Bridge after they narrowly defeated Philly Wolfe’s Carbury outfit on both occasions.

Those League and Round 1 Championship games are nothing like this knockout Championship game so the stakes are much higher.

With a full squad one would expect Johnstownbridge to fancy themselves but with Sean Hurley unavailable and now the luckless Paul Cribbin sidelined with injury for the year their resources are certainly being stretched.

Johnstownbridge were very good against Carbury in the opening round but ever since they haven’t really clicked as they rather stumbled over the line against both Clane and Round Towers before losing by four points to Athy last weekend.

They were much better in that Athy game though and with Daniel Flynn in your team anything is possible.

Carbury are desperately trying to find a bit of form after going off the boil a bit since the League Final defeat to Naas and they were thankful for Eoghan O’Flaherty getting them out of jail against Raheens.

That win was much needed after losing to Celbridge and Confey but they need more players like Jack Cully, Derek McCormack and Jimmy Dunne stepping up to release the load on O’Flaherty.

Carbury are a good side though and the site of their rivals may indeed wake them from their slumber and it is something they will need to do if they are to emerge victorious.

The result may come down to how Keith Cribbin deals in his inevitable man marking job on O’Flaherty and if he does half the job he did in the opening round then that may be enough to stifle Carbury as Flynn, Cathal McNally and Sam Doran are all capable of putting up a winning total down the other end.

Verdict Johnstownbridge