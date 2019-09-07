Garda appeal over schoolboy (14) missing for 3 days

Gardaí at Store Street in Dublin are appealing to the public for assistance in tracing the whereabouts of Ryan Mc Guinness, 14yrs, who has been missing from Dublin City Centre since approximately 12pm, Wednesday.



Ryan is described as being 5'9 inches, of a slim build with brown hair.

When last seen he was wearing a black jacket, white t-shirt and black tracksuit bottoms.



Anyone with information is asked to contact Store Street Garda Station on 01-666 8000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111or any Garda Station.