Second man arrested on suspicion of murder of 34 year old man in Tallaght

Gardaí have made a second a second arrest in relation to a fatal assault in Killinarden, Tallaght on August 24, 2019.



A 26 year old male was arrested today, Sunday, September 8, on suspicion of murder in relation to the fatal assault on August, 24. He is currently being detained at Tallaght Garda Station under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.



Vincent Parsons, with an address in the Clondalkin area, was discovered with head injuries by passers-by in Killinarden Estate late on Saturday 24 August. It’s understood he had sustained a number of head injuries during an incident in and around a nearby public house where he had been socialising. He was rushed to Tallaght Hospital by Gardaí where he was pronounced dead that evening (26/8/2019).

This is the second person arrested in relation to the murder.



