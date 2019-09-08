Fatal traffic collision on R163 Co Meath last night



At approximately 1.40am, Gardaí and emergency services attended at the scene of a collision involving a car on the R163 at Headfort, Kells.

The driver, a man in his late 20s, was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later. His body has since been removed to the mortuary at Navan Hospital.

From initial enquiries at the scene, it’s understood the car he was driving left the road and struck a wall. He was the sole occupant of the car.

The scene at the crash site is preserved for examination by Garda forensic collision investigators and the local Coroner has been notified. The road is currently closed to traffic and diversions are in place.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Kells Garda Station 046-9280820 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.