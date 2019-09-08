Council grants permission for 245 new homes from same developer in Kildare Town

Kildare Co Council planners have granted permission for a total of 245 new homes for the Kildare Town area.

The dwellings, all earmarked for Southgreen Road, were contained in three separate planning applications by developers Eurkon (Kildare) Ltd based in Harold's Cross in Dublin.

The first and second developments comprise 99 property units and 96 property units respectively.

Also planned for each residential hub is a creche, outdoor amenity space, car parking spaces and a bike shelter.

The third residential scheme is for 50 homes and includes an allocation of 74 car parking spaces.

These applications have been in the planning process for over a year with the Council requesting further information a number of times on the plans.

The developers, Eurkon (Kildare) Limited, were established in September 2015 and the company's current director is 39-year-old Declan De Lacy who has been the director of 10 other Irish companies.

These proposed residential schemes are among a number of large planning applications - either approved or still pending - for the Kildare Town area.

The biggest proposed housing development is for 375 homes on the Magee Barracks site which is a Strategic Housing Development application which bypasses the Council and will be decided upon by An Bord Pleanála by mid-November.