Sallins turn on the style to set up repeat clash with Allenwood

Sallins 0-15

Nurney 1-9

Pittman Traffic Intermediate Football Championship Pre Quarter -Final

A dominant second half was enough for Sallins to fend off Nurney in the Pre-Quarter Final of the Intermediate Championship on Saturday afternoon.

After a competitive first half Sallins trailed 0-7 to 0-6 at the break and even though Cathal Hagney gave Nurney a two point lead at the begging of the second period it was mostly Sallins from there on in as they took complete control.

Conor Herbert top scored for the victors with 0-7 but he was ably assisted by the likes of Paul Farrelly, Kevin Foley and Alan Marshall in an all round fine team performance.

Sallins led 0-14 to 0-9 before Cathal Hagney slotted a penalty for Nurney but it arrived too late in the day to make any impact.

The defeat brings an end to a disappointing campaign for Nurney after they went all the way to the semi-finals in 2018.

Mikey Conway opened Nurney’s account with a 45 in the 2nd minute and after Jack Sharkey equalised the teams went toe to toe for most of the half.

They were level on five occasions throughout the opening period with Conor Herbert and Alan Marshall getting the Sallins scores in response to Conway and Cathal Hagney.

Hagney’s point for Nurney could have ended up as a goal as his shot was turned over the crossbar by Dan Sweeney.

Sallins weren’t without their own chances for goal as a dropping inside ball from Cian Sharkey eventually led to his brother Jack getting round Shaun Conway in the Nurney goal but his attempt rattled off the outside of the post.

After the teams were deadlocked at 0-5 apiece with five minutes of the half remaining a dropping Mikey Conway effort was flicked on by Cathal Hagney and like Sallins Nurney were denied by the woodwork but fortunately the ball still went over the bar.

Conway and Herbert then swapped frees as Nurney took a narrow one point lead into the break.

Hagney with a brilliant individual score that brought his tally to three at that stage extended the Nurney lead to two points at the start of the second half but the Nurney attacks were more sporadic as the game went on.

Sallins points from Herbert and Kevin Foley levelled up matters six minutes after the resumption before a Conway free had Nurney back in front.

It was short lived again though as Conor Dalton pointed in the 43rd minute when his goalbound effort was tipped over by Shaun Conway.

Back to back scores from Herbert and Fergal Swan then left Sallins with an 0-11 to 0-9 lead going into the final quarter.

Nurney had a couple of great opportunities to retake the lead when a well taken short free from Mikey Conway found Darren Byrne but he pulled a shot wide while minutes later Dan Sweeney saved well from Cathal Hagney.

As a result of those misses Sallins were able to kick on via efforts from Herbert and Alan Marshall and they were almost home and hosed.

Mikey Conway and Fergal Swan both got black cards in the space of three minutes with Swan’s discretion leading to a Nurney penalty which Hagney fired home.

Nurney still had a chance as a result but the penalty arrived in stoppage time and they got no further scores as their campaign came to an end with Herbert landing a late insurance score for Sallins.

Sallins: Dano Sweeney; Ruairi O’Domhnaill, David Foley, Cian Sharkey, Daniel Caulfield, Emmet Ralph, Luke Kelly, Kevin Foley 0-2, Fergal Swan 0-1, Alan Marshall 0-2, Conor Herbert 0-7 (0-5fs), Ben Caulfield, Paul Farrelly 0-1, Jack Sharkey 0-1 (0-1f), Conor Dalton 0-1.

Subs used: Oisin Byrne for D.Caulfield 42 mins, Ian Murphy for C.Sharkey 56 mins, Aaron Carney for Dalton 62 mins.

Nurney: Shaun Conway; Adam Talbot, Niall Whelan, John Merrins, Steven Conway, Niall Donnelly, Kevin Conway, Peter Sunderland, William Heffernan, Darren Byrne, Eoghan Fitzpatrick, Ciaran Callan, Christopher Higginbotham, Michael Conway 0-5 (0-4fs, 0-1 45), Cathal Hagney 1-4.

Subs used: Darragh Conway for S.Conway 33 mins, Thomas Burke for Donnelly 39 mins, Brandon Foley for Whelan 45 mins, Andrew Behan for Callan 53 mins, Kevin Callan for M.Conway (Black Card) 63 mins.

Ref: Brendan Cawley