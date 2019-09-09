Family fun, fashion and live music at Longines weekend at Curragh

Fun for all the family will be on the cards at the Curragh Racecourse on Sunday for Day 2 of the prestigious Longines Irish Champions Weekend.

An exciting Kids Zone will see lots of free activities for younger racegoers will be located close to the parade ring. These include the Junior Einstein workshop, Arts and craft workshop, giant games and lots more.

The new-look Curragh will be alive with great music throughout the venue. The Newbridge Gospel Choir will welcome racegoers when gates open at 11.30am. Electric Blue will perform during the afternoon in the Champions Quarter, while The Hideout and Gordon Turner will create a great atmosphere in the Derby Bar located in the grandstand.

The West End of the racecourse will be developed into an exciting location with music, bars and food available.





The nine race programme features a superb line up with some of the world’s best horses and jockeys competing with four Group 1 races including the final Classic race of the season, the Comer Group International Irish St Leger, while the Moyglare Stud Stakes, Goffs Vincent OBrien National Stakes and Derrinstown Stud Flying Five also feature among the star studded line up of races. The Pat Smullen Champions Race for Cancer Trials Ireland will feature an unprecedented nine champions jockeys coming together to support a fantastic charity

Style enthusiasts both female and male will get a chance to showcase their style credentials and be in with a chance to win some incredible prizes on offer, including the overall Longines Prize for Elegance.

The Most Stylish Gentlemen and Lady will receive a classic Longines timepiece from their latest collection and a luxury overnight stay for two people in The 5* Merrion Hotel including a Champagne Breakfast and Dinner with wine at The Garden Room Restaurant. The judging panel is led by stylist to the stars Ingrid Hoey

Meanwhile a choice of five individual Curragh Thoroughbred trails are available to experience as part of Longines Irish Champions Weekend, and are now available to book online.