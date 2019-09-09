Family fun, fashion and live music at Longines weekend at Curragh
The Most Stylish Gentlemen and Lady will receive a classic Longines timepiece from their latest collection and a luxury overnight stay for two people in The 5* Merrion Hotel including a Champagne Breakfast and Dinner with wine at The Garden Room Restaurant. The judging panel is led by stylist to the stars Ingrid Hoey
Meanwhile a choice of five individual Curragh Thoroughbred trails are available to experience as part of Longines Irish Champions Weekend, and are now available to book online.
You can visit the yards of Conor O’Dwyer, Willie McCreery, Michael Halford, Johnny Murtagh, Ken Condon, Martin Brassil, Dick Brabazon, Brendan Duke and James Nash and meet legendary trainers Dermot Weld and John Oxx on the Curragh Training Grounds. The world-famous Kildangan Stud is also included in the list.
Each trail will be accompanied by an expert guide. Participants will enjoy light refreshments at the Curragh before trails commence at 9.30am sharp.
Pat Keogh, CEO Of The Curragh Racecourse, commented: “The Thoroughbred Trail is a fantastic opportunity for visitors to see behind the scenes of the Curragh and to experience areas not normally accessed by the public. We are hugely grateful to the support of the trainers, studs and other facilities who are opening their doors as the Thoroughbred Trail is an integral part of Longines Irish Champions Weekend.”
The Racing Academy and Centre of Education will be available to visit during the morning from 11.30 to 1pm for a tour of their facilities but booking is required by contacting RACE directly at 045 522468 or enquiries@racingacademy.ie
Book admission to the races and trail online at http://www.
Trail Options
· 1 DK Weld, James Nash and Dick Brabazon
· 2 John Oxx and Willie McCreery
· 3 Michael Halford and Kildangan Stud
· 4 Johnny Murtagh, Conor O’Dwyer and Brendan Duke
· 5 Ken Condon and Martin Brassil
Incentives for Stable Staff
Moyglare Stud have very generously given stakes significant cash prizes for for the Moyglare Stud Stakes, Moyglare Jewels Blandford Stakes and the Pat Smullen Champions Race for Cancer Trials Ireland with the grooms in charge of the top 3 best turned out horses receiving significant cash prizes, while the groom in charge of the winner and the stable of the winner trainer will each receive 500 euro
All grooms with runners in the Comer Group International Irish St Leger will receive a presentation with the groom in charge of the horse judged to be best turned out receiving 500 euro, the second 400 and third 300 euro, while all other grooms will receive 100 euro. The winning groom will also receive 500 euro
Sponsors of the other races on the superb programme will also present generous cash prizes to the grooms in charge of the best turned out
Pat Smullen Champions Race for Cancer Trials Ireland
It wasn’t just the best of racehorses getting a workout on the famous gallops on Owning Hill this morning as five renowned champion jockeys were back in the saddle ahead of the Pat Smullen Champions Race for Cancer Trials Ireland at the Curragh on Sunday, September 15.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on