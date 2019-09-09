Family fun, fashion and live music at Longines weekend at Curragh

Senan Hogan

Reporter:

Senan Hogan

Family fun, fashion and live music at Longines weekend at Curragh
Fun for all the family will be on the cards at the Curragh Racecourse on Sunday for Day 2 of the prestigious Longines Irish Champions Weekend.
An exciting Kids Zone will see lots of free activities for younger racegoers will be located close to the parade ring. These include the Junior Einstein workshop, Arts and craft workshop, giant games and lots more.  
 The new-look Curragh will be alive with great music throughout the venue. The Newbridge Gospel Choir will welcome racegoers when gates open at 11.30am.  Electric Blue will perform during the afternoon in the Champions Quarter, while The Hideout and Gordon Turner will create a great atmosphere in the Derby Bar located in the grandstand.   
The West End of the racecourse will be developed into an exciting location with music, bars and food available. 

   
 The nine race programme features a superb line up with some of the world’s best horses and jockeys competing with four Group 1 races including the final Classic race of the season, the Comer Group International Irish St Leger, while the Moyglare Stud Stakes, Goffs Vincent OBrien National Stakes and Derrinstown Stud Flying Five also feature among the star studded line up of races.  The Pat Smullen Champions Race for Cancer Trials Ireland will feature an unprecedented nine champions jockeys coming together to support a fantastic charity
Style enthusiasts both female and male will get a chance to showcase their style credentials and be in with a chance to win some incredible prizes on offer, including the overall Longines Prize for Elegance.
The Most Stylish Gentlemen and Lady  will receive a classic Longines timepiece from their latest collection and a luxury overnight stay for two people in The  5* Merrion Hotel including a Champagne Breakfast and Dinner with wine at The Garden Room Restaurant. The judging panel is led by stylist to the stars Ingrid Hoey
Meanwhile a choice of five individual Curragh Thoroughbred trails are available to experience as part of Longines Irish Champions Weekend, and are now available to book online. 
This unique event, which takes place prior to racing at the Curragh on Sunday September 15, allows racing fans to go behind the scenes at many of the leading racing yards and stud farms based around the famous Curragh plains.
You can visit the yards of Conor O’Dwyer, Willie McCreery, Michael Halford, Johnny Murtagh, Ken Condon, Martin Brassil, Dick Brabazon, Brendan Duke and James Nash and meet legendary trainers Dermot Weld and John Oxx on the Curragh Training Grounds. The world-famous Kildangan Stud is also included in the list.
Each trail will be accompanied by an expert guide.   Participants will enjoy light refreshments at the Curragh before trails commence at 9.30am sharp.
Pat Keogh, CEO Of The Curragh Racecourse, commented: “The Thoroughbred Trail is a fantastic opportunity for visitors to see behind the scenes of the Curragh and to experience areas not normally accessed by the public. We are hugely grateful to the support of the trainers, studs and other facilities who are opening their doors as the Thoroughbred Trail is an integral part of Longines Irish Champions Weekend.”
The Racing Academy and Centre of Education will be available to visit during the morning from 11.30 to 1pm for a tour of their facilities but booking is required by contacting RACE directly at 045 522468 or enquiries@racingacademy.ie
Book admission to the races and trail online at http://www.irishchampionsweekend.ie

Trail Options

·                     1        DK Weld, James Nash and Dick Brabazon

·                     2        John Oxx and Willie McCreery

·                     3        Michael Halford and Kildangan Stud

·                     4        Johnny Murtagh, Conor O’Dwyer and Brendan Duke

·                     5        Ken Condon and Martin Brassil

Incentives for Stable Staff

Moyglare Stud have very generously given stakes significant cash prizes for for the Moyglare Stud Stakes, Moyglare Jewels Blandford Stakes and the Pat Smullen Champions Race for Cancer Trials Ireland with the grooms in charge of the top 3 best turned out horses receiving significant cash prizes, while the groom in charge of the winner and the stable of the winner trainer will each receive 500 euro

All grooms with runners in the Comer Group International Irish St Leger will receive a presentation with the groom in charge of the horse judged to be best turned out receiving 500 euro, the second 400 and third 300 euro, while all other grooms will receive 100 euro. The winning groom will also receive 500 euro

Sponsors of the other races on the superb programme will also present generous  cash prizes to the grooms in charge of the best turned out

Pat Smullen Champions Race for Cancer Trials Ireland

It wasn’t just the best of racehorses getting a workout on the famous gallops on Owning Hill this morning as five renowned champion jockeys were back in the saddle ahead of the Pat Smullen Champions Race for Cancer Trials Ireland at the Curragh on Sunday, September 15.