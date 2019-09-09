Kildare Death Notices for Monday, 9 September, 2019

The death has occurred of Gerry Burke

Clonbrin House, Rathangan, Kildare



Burke Gerry, Clonbrin House, Rathangan, Co. Kildare, Eircode R51 TD80, September 7th 2019, suddenly and peacefully at home with family. Will be sadly missed by his loving wife of 60 years, Catherine Theresa (Kathleen) children Patrick, Breda, Paul, Marion, Ethel, Jimmy and Fergus, sister Ita, brother Larry, daughters in law, sons in law, sisters in law, grandchildren, great-granddaughter, nieces and nephews extended family, many cherished neighbours and friends.

May He Rest In Peace.

Reposing at his home on Tuesday (10th Sept) from 1 o'clock with rosary at 8 o'clock. Funeral Mass on Wednesday morning at 11 o'clock in St. Brochan's Church, Bracknagh, Co. Offaly (eircode R51 HF99). Burial afterwards in St. Patrick's Cemetery, Rathangan.

House Private on Wednesday morning, please.

No flowers by request, please.

The death has occurred of James (Jim) Foxe

Kingsfurze Avenue, Naas, Kildare



Foxe, James (Jim), Kingsfurze Avenue, Naas, Co. Kildare. September 6th 2019. (Peacefully at Tallaght Hospital). Sadly missed by his loving wife Tess, daughter Ger, sons Colm, Alan and Paul, brother Des, sons in law Mark and Trevor, daughter in law Susan, grandchildren Kasey, Ross, Dara, Zoe, Sophie and Summer, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his home on Monday, September 9th, from 3.00 p.m. to 8.00 p.m. with prayers at 7.00 p.m. Removal on Tuesday morning, September 10th, to Our Lady and St. David's Church, Naas, for Requiem Mass at 10.00 a.m. followed by burial in St. Corban's Cemetery. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to Tallaght Hospital or Cancer Research. Donation box at the church.

May Jim’s soul Rest in Peace.

The death has occurred of Philip Higginbotham

1217, Nurney, Kildare



Reposing at his brother, Tommy's residence, Blackditch, Nurney, from 3 o'clock on Sunday afternoon with Rosary at 7pm. Removal by Rigney's Funeral Directors on Monday at 10.30am, arriving at the Church of the Sacred Heart, Nurney, for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Nurney Cemetery.

May Philip Rest in Peace

The death has occurred of Pat Kelly

Sillott, Kildare Town, Kildare



The death has occurred of Pat Kelly, Sillott, Kildare Town (R51HP44) following an accident in Tilburg in Holland. Deeply regretted by his parents David and Jane, his brother Mark, his sisters Eimir and Orla and their partners Andrina, David and Steven, his grandmother Anna, his aunts, uncles, cousins, neighbours and his many many friends, his work colleagues and friends in Pfizer and The Killashee Hotel.

Reposing at his home from 2 o’clock on Tuesday and all day Wednesday. Funeral Mass on Thursday at 12 o’clock in the Carmelite Church, Kildare Town. Burial afterwards in St Brigid’s Cemetery, Nurney.

The death has occurred of Kathleen Maher (née Cunnane)

Woodlands, Rathangan, Kildare



Formerly of Ballyvary, Co. Mayo and Duleek, Co. Meath.

Peacefully, in the wonderful care of the staff of Beechpark Nursing Home surrounded by her loving family.

Wife of the late Michēal and mother of the late Michael.

Sadly missed by her loving daughters Mary, Catherine, Breda and Tricia, sons in law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Kathleen Rest In Peace

Reposing at Beechpark Nursing Home, Dunmurray, Kildare town, from 4pm on Monday with Rosary at 7pm. Removal on Tuesday morning at 10:15 am to arrive at the Church of the Assumption and St. Patrick, Rathangan for requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Saint Patrick's Cemetery, Rathangan.

Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to "The Friends of St. Brigid's Hospice, The Curragh". Donations box in church.

The death has occurred of Eamonn Tyrrell

Rossmore Lodge, Kildare Town, Kildare / Dublin City, Dublin



Formerly of Sheriff Street, Dublin.

Peacefully, at Saint James' Hospital, Dublin, surrounded by his loving family. Sadly missed by his loving wife Patricia, son Eamon, daughters Jackie and Rachel, son-in-law Christopher, granddaughters Ruby and Sophie, brother Sean, sisters Susan and Mary, sisters in law, brothers in law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Eamon Rest In Peace.

Reposing at his family home from 6pm on Sunday.

Removal on Monday to arrive at St Brigid's Parish Church, Kildare Town, for Requiem Mass at 2.30pm. Cremation afterwards in Mount Jerome Crematorium, Harold's Cross at 4.30pm.

The death has occurred of Sheelah Kelly (née Murphy)

Duncreevan, Kilcock, Kildare



Peacefully, after a short illness, at the Hermitage Medical Clinic, surrounded by her loving family. Sheelah, loving wife of Tommy and dear mother of Anthony, Ursula, Tina, Audrey and Amanda. Sadly missed by her family, daughter-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren, sisters, brother, extended family, friends and neighbours.

May She Rest In Peace

Reposing at William Ryan & Sons Funeral Home, Church St., Kilcock (W23 XC90) on Sunday from 3 pm to 5 pm with removal to St. Coca's Church, Kilcock arriving at 5.30 pm. Funeral Mass at 12 noon on Monday followed by burial in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Kilcock.

House Private Please.

Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to the Irish Cancer Society.